Zoho certified for Avalaras sales tax automation solution

Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers are able to use Avalara’s AvaTax functionalities from within the existing workflow of Zoho Books to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

Zoho is a suite of online productivity, collaboration and business applications for businesses of all sizes.

