Youredi teams up with IATA for cargo-XML

This partnership coalesced in an effort to drive global scale in the air cargo industry with a focus on e-freight. Youredi enables the automated delivery, receipt and acknowledgement of all electronic documents or messages including: e-AWB, e-freight, e-custom, e-billing, and e-invoicing. This ensures the documents are complete and validated in a timely manner. By removing the need to log on to, or enter data to separate portals or hubs, you are able to send data to a forwarder or carrier in a format they can accept. With full visibility into your logistics processes and value chain, youll recognize more successful partnerships and minimized costs.

Youredis data mapping allows you to transform the data so it can be sent or received in a proprietary format. This simplifies the collaborations between partners. With current AS2 and Cargo-XML, Cargo-IMP, SITA capability, the Youredi integration platform is complete, fast and exceptionally cost effective. This straightforward integration platform, along with analytics for logistics, enables reduced costs, optimized operations and improved performance.

Youredi enables its customers to bring data to the right place and at the right time, so they can easily transact with business partners, gain visibility throughout the value chain and better share data in the cloud as well as in disparate applications and systems.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association for the worlds airlines, representing some 260 airlines or 83% of total air traffic. IATA supports many areas of aviation activity and helps formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.