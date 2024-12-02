Yougov acquires Open Banking startup Lean App

Lean App has been acquired by Yougov on a three year earn-out, tied to enriching and expanding the research company’s data in the UK and the US. The transaction will allow Yougov to use financial data – such as the value, timing, and frequency of purchases made on and offline – to improve its products.

The move comes soon after the launch of Yougov safe, a cross device transfer and data marketplace, as it aims to boost its stream of observed behavioural data.