YES BANK and Payjo to enable chatbot aided digital banking

This will soon be available on other popular social media channels like Skype, Slack and WhatsApp. With widespread use of instant messaging, YES Pay will be an effortless way to recharge your mobile and DTH, send-request money and pay utility bills.

The YES Pay Bot will be an AI-driven Bot for a wallet and will complement the YES Pay wallet service with over half-a-million users.

The AI-powered YES Pay Bot will carry out financial transactions over a friendly chat but also answers banking queries and requests in a conversant manner. The technology enables the bot to give quick, personalized responses and real-time insights on transactions. Further, it works across multiple channels like web, mobile and IVR.