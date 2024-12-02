Xero releases e-invoicing solution: Xero Connect

According to Xero, the first corporations to join Xero Connect in Australia are Reece and Caltex.

More than that, thousands of Reece business customers and Caltex StarCard holders stand to benefit from the new integrations, with the solution reducing business owners’ paperwork, improve data accuracy, and lessening the need for manual data entry leading to costly human errors, claims the company.

Additionally, Digital Business Council shows that the benefits of e-invoicing to business and government are significant, saving the Australian economy an estimated USD 7.8 billion annually.