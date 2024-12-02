Xero plans to roll out accounting bot for Facebook Messenger

More than 700,000 Xero users will soon have a Facebook Messenger bot to access their business data and hire financial professionals. The bot is codenamed Hey Xero and will make its debut by the end of 2016.

Hey Xero will enable businesses to access the Xero Advisor Directory and be recommended a suitable accountant or bookkeeper in their area. Also, Xero subscribers will be able to discover new apps in the Xero ecosystem and make queries about their latest financial data, such as who owes them money or when their next bill is due.

The news was announced at Xerocon South, an event of more than 2,000 accountants, bookkeepers, and financial professionals from Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Xero is a cloud-based New Zealand company and has raised more than USD 110 million to fund expansion into US and UK markets. Plans for a US IPO were delayed in 2015, according to Reuters.