WorldRemit has launched instant money transfers to Hungary

The new service lets migrants in over 50 countries send remittances directly to bank accounts in Hungary using the WorldRemit app or website.

It is estimated that 600,000 Hungarians are working and living abroad, with top migration destinations including Germany, the UK, Austria, and Switzerland. Remittances play an important role in its economy, the World Bank estimating that the country received USD 4.5 billion in 2015, making Hungary one of the top remittance receiving countries in Europe.

Earlier in June 2017, the company announced a global integration with Google’s Android Pay.