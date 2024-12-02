Worldpay from FIS partners with crypto exchange OKCoin

The partnership will be able to support the company’s global expansion, currently spanning 190 countries. OKCoin is a global exchange that helps customers to transition between crypto and fiat currency into Bitcoin, Ethereum and 25+ other cryptocurrencies, as well as earn yield via staking on DeFi protocols. The exchange was looking for a proven and experienced partner to make card-to-crypto payments easier for its global customers.

The exchange will use Worldpay’s global scale and foreign exchange services, allowing for credit and debit card payments for customers to purchase crypto. FIS processes over USD 2 trillion in transactions annually across 100+ countries in different payment types and currencies. The company has recently announced several cryptocurrency-focused initiatives in its mission to advance the way the world pays, banks, and invests.