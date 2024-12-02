Wolters Kluwer to buy eOriginal for EUR 231 million

The eOriginal platform enables lenders and their partners to create, store, and manage digital assets from close through to the secondary loan market. WKL’s Compliance Solutions business has had a strategic partnership with eOriginal since 2016, which allows the integration of eOriginal’s electronic vaulting and closing software with Expere.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and expected before the end of 2020. The transaction will be affected through the purchase of eOriginal’s parent company, Paperless Transaction Management.

