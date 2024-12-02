Wirecard, Orange Bank partner for mobile banking solution

The bank has released a mobile banking and payment solution that provides customers with a bank account, a debit card, overdraft protection and an interest-bearing savings account. It will integrate contactless mobile payments and real-time bank balances.

The payments company will provide all the technical components integrated into the bank platform to manage their mobile payments, this including, among others, the issuing and payment processing of virtual Visa cards. On the smartphone, all the features requested to support mobile payments are provided in a Software Development Kit, which is integrated into an application developed by Orange Bank.

The number of mobile payment users in France is expected to grow from nearly 3 million in 2016 to almost 10 million in 2021. When it comes to accessing accounts on mobile devices, nearly 64.9% go via apps.

