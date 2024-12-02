Whitworths selects Wesupplys EDI service

Wesupply’s managed service team will remove the day-to-day responsibility of maintaining an EDI solution from Whitworths, monitoring and resolving any issues that may occur. OneTime is a fully managed service.

Founded in 1999, Wesupply is an electronic business-to-business (B2B) service provider that enables global supply chains to exchange data. Wesupply provides a fully managed, outsourced B2B integration service, using an approach that enhances supply chain collaboration between independent organisations. Companies across a range of industries, such as retail, building, CPG, energy and manufacturing rely on Wesupply to manage information flows for their extended supply chain processes.