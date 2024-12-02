





Parafin, a fintech specialising in embedded finance, provides ready-to-launch financial services to marketplaces, vertical SaaS, payment processors, and more. The financial infrastructure company offers full-scale financial services programmes and employs machine learning to analyse sales data from millions of businesses to determine offer eligibility and terms. Walmart joins Parafin’s existing ecommerce footprint, alongside other retail marketplaces.

As a result of this partnership, eligible sellers on Walmart Marketplace can seamlessly access financing through Parafin to grow their businesses and prepare for upcoming holiday retail seasons.

Officials from Parafin said they are on a mission to help small businesses grow. Walmart is a prominent player in the small-medium business economy and is driving growth for these businesses that ultimately deliver on Walmart’s mission of helping people save time and money. They are happy to begin working with Walmart to offer SMBs new resources to grow on Walmart Marketplace.





What does Parafin do?

Founded in 2022, Parafin is a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financial products for their small business sellers by abstracting the complexity of capital markets, underwriting, servicing, compliance, and customer support. By powering the financial services of marketplaces and payment processors, small businesses can run and grow themselves despite uncertain economic conditions.

In less than three years since inception, Parafin works with Amazon, DoorDash, Walmart, TikTok, Worldpay, and more platforms to serve hundreds of thousands of businesses and extended over USD 8 billion in offers.