Voyager raises USD 167 mln for financial services expansion

Participating in the funding were existing shareholders PLDT, KKR, a global investment firm, and Tencent, a technology company in China. Voyager welcomed IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, a fund managed by the IFC Asset Management Company as a new investor. IFC AMC is a division of the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, and an existing investor in Voyager.

Voyager is now using its ecosystem to expand into digital banking for the next phase of its mission to improve financial inclusion in the Philippines. Towards this end, it applied for a digital bank license with the country’s central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The company will use the new funds to expand its PayMaya services and to continue enabling more unbanked and underserved individuals and MSMEs with new and inclusive products, such as credit, insurance, savings, and investments, through a soon-to-be-established digital bank.