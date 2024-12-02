Vivid receives EUR 100 million from investors

With the new round, the company doubles its valuation to EUR 775 million. This third investment round was led by Greenoaks Capital with participation from Ribbit Capital and Softbank Vision Fund 2. Vivid Money is currently active in Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. In April 2021, the company collected EUR 60 million in the second round of financing.

According to a Vivid representative, the money will be used to hire additional employees and gain new customers. The financial platform should be expanded into a "super app". Vivid not only offers the classic functions of a current account, but customers can also invest their money in stocks, funds, and other financial products, including cryptocurrencies, in the app.



