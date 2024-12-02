Versatile adds Foundation Finance to its financing platform

The addition of Foundation adds to Versatile’s network of 25+ prime, near prime, and no-credit-needed lending providers as the company looks to continue the expansion of lending choice in the home improvement vertical.

With Versatile’s platform, contractors and other home improvement organisations will be able to use an array of self-service technologies, including tablets, consumer mobile devices, and assisted applications to apply for financing.

Once applicants enter their information into the finance application, they receive a financing decision. Upon a decline, applicants are transitioned to secondary and tertiary providers. As representatives say, this process can reduce overall denials by up to 40%.

Organisations can also use Versatile’s console and analytics tools to gain actionable insights to benchmark their financing program’s performance. Versatile’s platform can integrate with existing CRM, ERP, and other backend systems.