VeriPark and FICO announce partnership

As per the official announcement, the collaboration between VeriPark and FICO is set to enhance decision-making and promote financial inclusion across Turkey, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and CIS regions.



Combining FICO's decision automation, optimisation and omnichannel communications capabilities with VeriPark's customer engagement, omni-channel delivery, branch automation, and loan origination solutions, the partnership aims to improve customer experience and accelerate digital transformation.











About the companies

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders with its Intelligent Customer Experience suite. With offices located in the UK, Europe, the US, Canada, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, VeriPark is helping businesses to enhance their customer acquisition, retention and cross-sell capabilities by providing proven, secure and scalable Customer Relationship Management, Omni-Channel Delivery, Branch Automation, and Loan Origination solutions.







FICO powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. The company uses predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and other industries.

Officials from VeriPark stated that this collaboration will enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency across the financial services sector. Officials from FICO commented that the goal is to help build a better society by bringing more people into the banking system, and the partnership is a step towards achieving that. FICO has been working with AI since 1992 and is eager to introduce this expertise to businesses in this region through the collaboration with VeriPark.