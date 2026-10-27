The agreement will see Vancity move its core banking operations to the SaaS platform of Switzerland-based Temenos, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. According to the announcement, the programme is intended to increase efficiency across the credit union’s technology foundation as it prepares for further expansion.

The scale of the institution frames the scope of the work. Vancity serves more than 588.000 members across more than three million accounts and reports assets of approximately USD 30 billion, operating as a member-owned financial institution.

A phased build-and-migrate approach

Vancity will follow a build-and-migrate strategy for the transition. Under this model, the credit union will introduce new digital banking capabilities on the Temenos platform while progressively modernising its existing operations. In addition, the companies stated that the pace of the transition is designed to protect members, day-to-day operations, and business continuity.

The transformation programme covers core banking operations across Vancity’s main business lines: retail deposits, retail lending, corporate banking, and payments. The technology scope includes three Temenos components: Temenos Core, Temenos Payments Hub, and Temenos Data Hub. The inclusion of the payments and data modules means that payments processing and data management form part of the same programme as the core ledger, rather than being addressed separately.

Cloud deployment on Microsoft Azure

Temenos SaaS will be deployed on Microsoft Azure. According to the companies, the setup will give Vancity a scalable and resilient foundation while simplifying the management of its core banking technology. The announcement also links the move to Vancity’s ESG commitments, citing a more efficient technology environment as a contributing factor.

Wendy Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, Vancity, described the decision as a deliberate shift towards a simpler and more scalable technology foundation that can evolve continuously. In addition, the change will allow the credit union to respond more quickly to members’ changing needs, spending less time managing technical complexity and more time investing in its banking services.

Implications for North American institutions

For Temenos, the agreement adds a Canadian credit union with a multi-line banking operation to its North American client base. Brian DuVal, President, North America, Temenos, said the programme demonstrates how established financial institutions across North America can move core banking operations to the cloud while supporting the breadth and complexity of their business.

The deal reflects a wider question facing established institutions with sizeable member bases and multiple product lines: how to replace legacy core systems without disrupting existing services. Vancity’s choice of a progressive migration, combined with a cloud-hosted SaaS model, positions the programme as a reference point for how incumbent credit unions and banks in the region may approach core modernisation.