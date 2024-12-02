US consumers prefer bank-offered mobile wallets - report

The survey, “The Age of Mobile Wallets: What Banks Need to Know When Considering the Creation of a Bank Branded Mobile Wallet”, was conducted by management consulting company CCG Catalyst and was issued to a panel of 25 million US consumers, generating 2.000 completed surveys.

Respondents answered a series of questions divided in three key themes: habits, behavior and usage, measuring consumer attitudes towards mobile wallets versus non-bank mobile wallets.

According to CCG Catalyst, the top challenges for mobile wallet adoption are fear of identity theft and merchant acceptability.

The survey also found that more than 66 % of participants monitor their spending and paying bills, while more than 47 % check their bank accounts status daily.

More than 58 % occasionally use their mobile banking app to bank, the report noted.

PayPal mobile emerged as the most popular mobile wallet used by consumers who participated in the survey (45 %).

CCG Catalyst is a bank consulting company providing strategic direction and guidance for banks in the US and North America.