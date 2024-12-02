Union Bank of the Philippines selects D+H for cash management services

In order to provide a better customer experience, improve return on investment and future-proof its business, UnionBank embarked on a major transformation of its cash management services business. The bank sought a technology partner that could provide a complete, end-to-end solution for its corporate customers while simplifying their IT environment and reducing time-to-market for new capabilities.

UnionBank claims that they selected D+H because of its ability to provide a full suite of treasury management solutions, including payments, collections, balance transaction reporting, liquidity management, cash flow forecasting, and financial supply chain capabilities.

D+H is a financial technology provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. D+H has more than 5,500 employees worldwide.