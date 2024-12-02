UniCredit Bank to use Nexi's SoftPOS application





With SoftPOS, users can offer the possibility of card payment to their customers, using their mobile phones as a terminal.

SoftPOS allows business owners, amongst others small merchants, artisans, freelancers to always have a digital payment terminal available through an app on their smartphone. The application enables NFC Android smartphones and tablets to accept contactless payments in any amount: one can even use a PIN code, thanks to the PIN On Glass feature. It means that no additional hardware is needed, while the application complies with security standards.

The application also offers statistics and graphs of payment transactions, allowing the users to monitor the evolution of their turnover, while their consumers can make purchases with their own contactless payment instrument like card, mobile wallet, or wearables by creating a high-level user experience.