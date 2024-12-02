UK: Queens speech confirms Enterprise Bill to help tackle late payments

According to the Cabinet Office, the Bill would create a Small Business Conciliation Service to help resolve business-to-business disputes, particularly over late payments, and reduce the burden of regulation on small businesses.

It would also help strengthen the UK’s competitiveness and back businesses to create jobs, the government unveiled.

In 2014, the Forum of Private Business accused confectionery firm Mars UK of stringing out the time it took to pay suppliers. 2 Sisters Food Group faced similar criticism in December 2014.

The FSB assembled a cross-party group in January 2015 to tackle supply chain bullying as a wider issue than just late payments.