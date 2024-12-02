Turkey: QNB Finansbank rolls out digital signatures in branches

Customers can use the digital signature in the branches on a small tablet application that is customer-facing and integrates wirelessly (4G/LTE) with the teller’s desktop solution. Then, the data is uploaded automatically to the relevant systems, including the core platform.

Also, this smart screen is used to present real-time customized campaign offers. The solution was first piloted in a handful of branches to see the customer response. In late 2016, 1,200 Samsung Android tablets were bought – two for each branch. The roll out process is still in progress.

Previously to adopting the “smart screen” initiative, all the paperwork was printed and customers had to sign all the papers, which were then scanned and uploaded to the bank’s core banking system for audit.

Furthermore, QNB Finansbank also allows users to fill out Western Union money transfer forms and approve them digitally. This feature was enabled in January 2017 and has around 130 daily transactions.