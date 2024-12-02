TSYS rolls out new virtual payment solution

TSYS Virtual Payment Precept SM is a new solution that reduces risk, improves operational efficiency and increases control over accounts payable and accounts receivable payments and reconciliation. VPP leverages existing TSYS technology with an improved processing design to deliver virtual single-use accounts in real time with enhanced control over the account and transactional base parameters.

In addition, according to a recent report from the Association for Financial Professionals, nearly 80 percent of companies are transitioning to electronic payments for B2B transactions.

The product is currently available to commercial card issuers across North America.

TSYS headquarters are in Columbus, Georgia, USA and they operate in more than 80 countries with local offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.