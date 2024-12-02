Trusted Novus Bank Chooses Temenos for digital transformation

The Gibraltar-based bank will replace its legacy core and front office system with Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity on the Temenos Banking Cloud. The company’s Open Banking platform will allow Trusted Novus Bank to scale to meet its goal to grow its customer base over the short to medium-term.

Trusted Novus Bank is a locally based full-service bank supporting the everyday banking needs of retail, corporate and private banking clients through branch, call centre, and digital channels.

With the ability to self-provision banking services, a sandbox to create and test applications and a marketplace of pre-integrated fintech solutions on the Temenos Banking Cloud, Trusted Novus Bank can now create personalised, real-time customer experiences tailored to its different lines of business.