TrueLayer goes live in Sweden

The company has offices in five locations around the globe, including London, Sydney, and Hong Kong, and implements intelligent infrastructure that combines a series of payment-related methods to create high quality financial experiences.

Since its inception in 2016, TrueLayer has raised USD 270 million from a series of funding rounds, being backed by investors like Stripe, Northzone, and Tiger Global.

The Swedish expansion is backed by qualified experts in the payments and open banking field to enhance scalability and grow the company to establish a global presence.

For more details about TrueLayer, you can check its profile on The Paypers' company database.