TransferWise partners with Alipay to tap into the Chinese market

The move would help TransferWise tap into Alipay’s over 1.2 billion strong userbase, furthering its Asia expansion, according to Reuters.

TransferWise, which globally processes USD 6 billion in monthly transactions, had begun processing international payments into digital wallets in Indonesia and Philippines in late 2019. The European fintech startup, launched in 2011, has gained popularity by offering a simpler and cheaper alternative to banks for international money transfers.