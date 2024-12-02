Transalis certified as a PEPPOL Access Point provider



Transalis has received PEPPOL Access Point Certification for public sector procurement.

In the UK, the eProcurement Strategy published by the Department of Health in May 2014, requires the use of PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Online) and GS1 standards across the NHS for all e-procurement with its suppliers.

Becoming a Peppol certified access point enables Transalis to transfer business documents, such as orders and invoices, over the PEPPOL Transport Infrastructure to support NHS business processes, and deliver large cost savings to NHS procurement.

This new certification will allow Transalis customers to engage with a wider range of partners across the public sector whilst focusing on the critical e-procurement components to solve interoperability issues within Europe.

With only 13% of access points across Peppol, held in the UK, Transalis is now well positioned to help drive this key enabler to cost savings throughout the UK public sector.

Transalis provides a global digital platform that drives business growth, through cloud managed services.

Their solutions offer total supply chain digital enablement while optimising existing technology. Based in the UK, Transalis services a digital community of over 10,000 users internationally across retail, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, health and beauty.

Transalis expands European Peppol capability

UK-based supply chain technology provider Transalis has extended its long-standing Peppol capabilities with European certifications in support of regulatory changes across the EU. Transalis has held Peppol Access Point certification since 2020, while focusing on offering optimised solutions to help clients navigate an evolving digital supply chain landscape.



The company has also secured certification as a CEF eDelivery AS4-compliant service provider, ensuring secure and interoperable messaging across Peppol, as well as the accreditation as a Partner Dematerialisation Platform (PDP) to support compliance with France’s upcoming eInvoicing mandate in 2026.

Furthermore, Transalis participated in EU-backed initiatives, including EURINV19 and PROAS4, which focused on standardising cross-border eInvoicing and upgrading to the AS4 messaging protocol. The supply chain technology provider's involvement in these projects has enabled it to further improve its interoperability and security standards across the Peppol network.