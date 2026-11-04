Trading 212 has rolled out automated deposits for its AutoInvest feature, using TrueLayer’s Bank on File product built on cVRP.

With the feature now complete, Trading 212 customers can fund their investments automatically from their bank accounts, without having to log into their banking app for each transaction. The deposits are processed through Bank on File, TrueLayer’s product for recurring and one-click payments, which relies on commercial Variable Recurring Payments (cVRP).

Moving away from cards and Direct Debit

Automated investing has been on Trading 212’s product roadmap since the introduction of Pies, the platform’s AutoInvest feature. However, the payment methods available for recurring investments limited how far the process could be automated. According to the companies, card payments involve fees, failed transactions, and expiry dates. Direct Debit can take several days to clear, so customer funds sit uninvested in the meantime.

Under the new setup, customers create a mandate in their own banking app, a step that takes less than a minute, and then select their AutoInvest schedule. Each deposit after that arrives instantly from the customer’s bank. No card details are shared, and there is no intermediary between customers and their funds. As a result, money can be invested in the market as soon as it lands.

Early performance data

Bank on File went live on Trading 212 in June 2026. Since then, 97% of payments have succeeded. The companies attribute the remaining failures to insufficient funds rather than technical issues. In less than four months, and before any customer-facing marketing, Bank on File’s share of recurring deposits on the platform has grown more than five times. All six major UK banks are now live on the service. The average Bank on File payment is also more than 50% higher than the average card payment.

Angel Milachov, Head of Growth at Trading 212, said that automated deposits have been among the features customers requested most frequently since the platform’s early days. Milachov added that the payment rails underpinning Pies were never designed for automated investing. Francesco Simoneschi, CEO and co-founder of TrueLayer, noted that automated deposits have been difficult to deliver in retail investing because cards and Direct Debit were built for different purposes.

Trading 212 now plans to integrate Bank on File into key points of its user experience, with the aim of making it the default way customers fund their investments.

The rollout uses the UK’s commercial VRP framework. cVRP lets customers authorise a business to collect payments of varying amounts from their bank account within agreed limits, without re-authenticating each time. Trading 212’s deployment provides early usage data on cVRP in retail investing, a segment where recurring contributions are central to products such as AutoInvest.