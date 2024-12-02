Tradeshift Buy launches; promises an enhanced corporate buying experience

The newly launched solution aims to deliver a different corporate buying experience, from an easy way for suppliers to add and manage their catalogs, to employees who can easily buy what they need while following procurement policies, and to the procurement team to add strategic value to the organization.

Features included in Tradeshift Buy include a searchable product database set to solve the problems of too little, incomplete and expired product content, an intuitive virtual store that spans all supplier and product categories (including services) and the option for employees to buy from any online source while remaining compliant. Also, another feature included is an integration of a full procure-to-pay solution using third-party and Tradeshift apps. Users will be able to expand their buying options with apps that connect to Upwork, Amazon Business, and others.

Tradeshift is a global network and platform that connects buyers and suppliers. The company connects 500,000 companies across 190 countries and is headquartered in the US with offices in Denmark, the UK, France, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia.