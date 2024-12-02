Touax automates customer invoice delivery with Eskers cloud-based AR solution

The partnership aims to automate the delivery of Touax`s customer invoices, both paper and e-invoices. Prior to implementing Esker’s accounts receivable (AR) automation solution, Touax’s accounting department spent close to four business days per month manually processing customer invoices from its seven French branches.

Initially, Touax outsourced the processing and delivery of paper invoices, which enabled the company to prepare its teams and customers for the gradual transition to e-invoicing. Touax has extended its existing solution to include e-invoice delivery and is now able to offer its customers (including public administrations) the option of switching to e-invoicing with electronic signature. Touax hopes to convert 30 % of its customers in the private sector in 2017.

Implemented in just a few months, Touax has achieved numerous benefits, including:

• 20-30 %cost savings by eliminating equipment, paper, postage and manual labor

• Streamlined workflow — invoices are sent quicker with fewer errors and documents (e.g., purchase orders, delivery notes, terms and conditions, etc.) are automatically attached to the invoice based on predefined rules

• Enhanced collaboration — invoices are available online 24/7 for all regional agencies thanks to electronic archiving

• Invoicing to public administrations — B2G e-invoicing is possible by submitting PDF invoices on the Chorus platform.