Top Image Systems to release the next-generation AP automation solution

The eFLOW AP solution aims to set a new standard for how invoice processing solutions are deployed by offering users the option of a traditional on premise deployment, a completely cloud-based deployment, or a hybrid deployment where capture can occur in the cloud while some functions are completed on premise.

The eFLOW AP is integrated with SAP which extends the value of customers’ ERP investments by delivering greater workflow flexibility, streamlined exception resolution and enhanced visibility into AP data, all within SAP.

The eFLOW AP automation solution has several features including the eFLOW Extract with advanced extraction, validation and matching of data from invoices and other payables documents that arrive in any format, from any source, including from mobile devices; eFLOW Control with streamlined invoice review, automated posting, automated data completion and invoice validation including OCR capabilities; eFLOW Resolve with approval and exception resolution through the use of self-learning technology, configurable workflows, mobile review and segregation of duties; the eFLOW Portal with integrated collaboration tool that facilitates purchase order and invoice submission, communication with suppliers, real-time self-service invoice and payment status and dynamic discount offers. Finally, the solution has an archiving feature called eFLOW Archive which provides instant access to images and related data, workflow logs and robust reporting and analytics from anywhere, at any time.

The solution leverages the company’s eFLOW CloudDocs archival platform, which provides cybersecurity functionalities and enables organisations to quickly organise documents by category, function, department or responsibility while also sharing and archiving invoices, purchase orders and related documents.

Additionally, eFLOW AP provides real-time reports that identify process bottlenecks and monitor performance, empowering finance organisations to continuously improve and streamline accounts payable operations.