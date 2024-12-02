TIM and Google Cloud launch strategic partnership

TIM and Google Cloud have agreed to work together to build innovative Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud services for TIM’s expanding technology services portfolio. As a result of this collaboration, TIM intends to extend its leadership in Cloud and Edge Computing services. TIM aims to boost the growth of its revenues from technology services, with the objective of reaching 1 billion euros in revenues and 0.4 billion euros in EBITDA by 2024, according to the official press release.

Under the new agreements, the two companies will implement joint go-to-market initiatives to help Italian companies of all sizes, from all industries, to take advantage of the benefits of cloud technologies faster. For example, Public Sector and Government Services organisations will be able to leverage TIM as their cloud infrastructure and services provider, benefitting from local data controls, and support from TIM as their preferred go-to partner for any professional services.

TIM confirms its own planned investments in innovation and the creation of new, modern Data Centers, as well as the development of new cloud-related competencies, also through new hires and an extensive training plan involving 6,000 people in the commercial, pre-sales and technical areas.