Tieto provides ICS with commercial credit cards app

The extended partnership is set to include the development of a new application for management of ICS commercial credit cards.

Through the agreement, Tieto strengthens its relationship with ICS, an independent subsidiary of ABN AMRO Bank. The new application is part of Tieto’s Card Services, the card management system that Tieto provides ICS with.

Founded 1968, Tieto is a Finland-based IT services company focused on services for both the private and public sectors and product development services in the field of communications and embedded technologies.

In recent news, Tieto and financial institution Raiffeisen Bank have teamed up in Bosnia and Herzegovina to provide contactless payment services for Visa cards.