Tieto expands its data centre in Finland

The company wants to help its customers take advantage of the possibilities provided by the growing amount of data, as well as respond to tightening security demands.

Tieto opened a data centre in Espoo in 2011. The Data Centre was first provided with a EUR 10 million expansion in 2014. The investment budget of the current expansion project is approximately EUR 17 million. Tieto will get access to its new premises in stages during the 2017 - 2022 period.

According to Tieto, “companies are starting to use larger amounts of data for more efficient operations, for example, by introducing predictive analytics-based capabilities. As a result, the demand for local and secure data centre services is on the rise.”

Currently, more than 150 large Nordic companies and organisations use Tietos cloud services. Tieto has several hundred data centre customers. Within the Nordic countries, Tieto has three data centres in Finland. In addition to Finland, the company has data centres in Sweden and Norway.

More than that, Tietos data centres in Finland are able to respond to the ever-growing security requirements. Tietos data centres are already able to offer a service environment with an elevated level of data security for the preservation of sensitive data.

The European Unions General Data Protection Regulation for all companies comes into force in May 2018. Then each operator involved with the data must be able to indicate where the end-user data is stored.

The safe location of the data centres, as well as the long-term development of innovative technology have enabled the rapid growth of Tietos cloud services. In the third quarter of 2016, Tietos cloud services increased by 29%.

Tietos investment in fixed assets is expected to continue to be around 3-4% of net sales. The investments are mainly directed to the data centres.