Tide raises USD 100 mln in Series C funding





The round was led by the growth arm of private equity giant Apax Partners. Anthemis, Augmentum, Jigsaw, Local Globe/Latitude, SBI, and SpeedInvest, existing investors, also participated in the round.

The injection of cash will allow the company to grow its market share, and expand internationally, as stated in CityAM.

Earlier in July 2021, the finch announced its plans for a full launch in India by 2022.