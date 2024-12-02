The Paypers presents the B2B Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-Invoicing Market Guide 2015

The Paypers (www.thepaypers.com) has released the fifth edition of the B2B Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-Invoicing Market Guide, the most comprehensive overview of the global B2B payments, supply chain finance and e-invoicing ecosystem, mapping out the most recent trends and developments, strategic initiatives, success stories and industry players in the market.

The 2015 Guide tackles in a two-part structure the evolving field of B2B payments, supply chain finance and e-invoicing, giving perspective and direction while serving as the most up-to-date reference source for industry professionals via associations, analysts and industry solutions providers. A detailed online company profiles database with advanced search functionality also complements the PDF version of the Guide, providing readers with unprecedented access to the global B2B payments, supply chain finance and e-invoicing market.

The 2015 Guide zooms in on the global e-invoicing ecosystem with its continuously evolving role in the increasingly intertwined business processes. Key developments and hot topics such as corporate cards and the overlooked “middle market” in the B2B segment, and the supply chain finance space that is unfolding a myriad of opportunities via cross chain collaboration and integration, and through strategies which unlock value by reducing payment friction and by developing smarter customer-supplier relationships are explored in detail in the Guide by leading voices in the industry. Furthermore, you will find what are the actions needed by SMEs to access finance and what governmental initiative could contribute to a business’s health, and last but not least, this year’s edition of the Guide will also walk you through the alternative finance section where industry associations agree that the pace of competition is inevitable and find out if we are ready for large scale adoption of e-invoicing.

