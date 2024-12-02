The Paypers launches the Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service Report 2024





This highly anticipated report delves into the transformative world of Embedded Finance and BaaS, providing invaluable insights into essential business models, key players, and the latest trends reshaping various industries.











The ‘Embedded Finance and BaaS Report 2024: Financial Services at Your Fingertips, Anytime, Anywhere’ is a comprehensive resource curated by industry experts and renowned companies and institutions, offering an in-depth understanding of the rapidly evolving landscape in 2024. The report delves into the essential components of Embedded Finance and BaaS, breaking down complex concepts, and provides real-world examples illustrating their impact on businesses across sectors.





Report highlights

Comprehensive insights

The report comprises three extensive chapters, each meticulously organised to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of Embedded Finance and BaaS, and its main players.

Key market trends and future outlook

The report’s first chapter provides a roadmap for the future of Embedded Finance, highlighting key trends and strategies for success. Featuring an exclusive interview with Jovi Overo from Unlimit and an article written by Vinay Mendonca of HSBC Commercial Banking, this chapter delves into the latest trends and perspectives shaping the industry and how Embedded Finance solutions are set to revolutionise trade and working capital.

Driving growth for SaaS platforms: this segment explores how Embedded Finance is unlocking growth and benefits for SaaS platforms. Oana Ifrim from The Paypers highlights the game-changing potential of Embedded Finance, while Erik Howell from Flagship Advisory Partners examines the future of embedded payouts following the success of embedded payins.

Strategic insights, winning solutions, and use cases

The chapter provides insights into the latest innovations in payments and technology driving the industry.

An interview with Michael Treacy from OpenPayd explains how AI and blockchain are revolutionising Embedded Finance. Paul Staples of ClearBank discusses the redefinition of payments through embedded banking and clearing services. Zilvinas Bareisis from Celent guides you in selecting the right partners for your Embedded Finance journey, while Marius Galdikas from ConnectPay talks about financial services tailored for online businesses, especially marketplaces and platforms.

Damien Cramer from Worldline explains the new era in travel payments, introduced by virtual cards. Ayowole Ayodele from Fincra discusses building seamless cross-border payment solutions. Varun Mittal and Tawishi Singh from Fintech Nation explore the impact of Embedded Finance on the gig economy.

Matthijs Koorn from Coupa Software highlights how adopting a Business Spend Management (BSM) platform can integrate Treasury, AP, and Procurement functions, providing a unified view of financial data, while Manish Kohli from HSBC discusses the transformation of the B2B corporate customer experience through Embedded Finance.

Global mapping and infographic – in-house research

Last but not least, the report introduces a global mapping and infographic of key players and enablers in the Embedded Finance and BaaS landscape, providing a visual and detailed overview of the industry's ecosystem and highlighting the players driving innovation in the global Embedded Finance landscape.





Endorsement and media partners

The Paypers extends its gratitude to all expert contributors, key media partners (MoneyLive), and endorsement partners (Celent, Flagship Advisory Partners) for their invaluable contributions and ongoing support.

For brands, platforms, businesses, banks, fintech companies, and more, The Paypers' Embedded Finance and BaaS report 2024 is an indispensable resource for unlocking the competitive edge, selecting the right partner, and navigating the transformative world of Embedded Finance.

Discover the transformative potential of Embedded Finance and BaaS by accessing the report here.