The fintech scene has a new player: 10x Future Technologies

10x Future Technologies is a transformative digital platform that leverages leading edge advancements in data security, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and chatbot technologies, all delivered through an intuitive user experience. The platform is working on a cloud-based core banking system — the technology that allows banks to hold deposits and accounts. Essentially, its the heart of banking, around which everything else is built.

Talking about the platform’s roll out, Anthony Jenkins said in a blog post that “the pillars that underpin the existing banking infrastructure are often dated, overlapping and inefficient, and core banking IT systems are sometimes so cumbersome that it’s difficult to get them to talk to one another.” He says that 10xs platform can help solve the three key problems banks face: competition from new digital players; tough economic conditions like negative interest rates that hit bottom lines; and increased regulation.

According to BusinessInsider, Jenkins was CEO of Barclays for three years until he was pushed out in July 2015. Since then he has spoken often in public about fintech.