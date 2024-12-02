Temenos launches end-to-end SaaS services for banks

Introduced on Temenos Banking Cloud, the Enterprise Services with more than 120 pre-packaged banking products, predefined customer journeys, and over 700 pre-configured APIs is a functional end-to-end system enabling banks to rapidly launch new business lines or progressively modernise their legacy systems. Temenos Enterprise Service provides banks with a faster time to market, enable growth, and quickly deliver value.





Temenos’ end-to-end SaaS services for retail, business, and corporate banking

Temenos Enterprise Services helps banks no matter the size to launch a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and get a flying start by having a build and test environment within 24 hours. The company’s proven tooling, standardised methodologies, and experienced service teams enable banks to achieve an MVP within months of the project launch. Additionally, large banks can launch a new product or business line and get to market quickly in retail, business, or corporate banking and migrate existing customers to the new banking platform, making use of a build-and-migrate approach.

Delivered as SaaS, Temenos Enterprise Services lets banks benefit from ongoing updates, advanced security controls, resilience, and high-performance Service Level Agreements. The cloud-native, scalable services enable banks to move from on-premises installations to a trusted SaaS provider quickly, taking advantage of a simplified, agile, and more efficient banking system. Temenos Enterprise Services are ready to switch on for ‘self-guided exploration’ and are constantly updated so that banks can turn on newer features regularly. What is more, the services can support varied regulatory requirements enabling banks to meet their business, risk, and compliance needs quickly.











The announcement further details that Temenos Enterprise Services also gives banks immediate access to the Temenos Exchange ecosystem with over 115 complementary solutions that can be run alongside. Additionally, the extensive API library helps simplify complex integration to peripheral downstream or upstream systems, as well as other channel software.

Banks can safely extend banking capabilities with Temenos Extensibility Framework while benefiting from performant, secure, trusted, and scalable services. Furthermore, banks choosing Temenos Banking Cloud experience up to 95% lower carbon footprint than when compared to on-premises alternatives. Throughout 2024, Temenos is set to launch end-to-end services for all other market segments it is operating in.

Commenting on this, Temenos representatives advised that speed, security, and business agility are key for banks to compete and succeed in the digital world, and the end-to-end Temenos Enterprise Services on Temenos Banking Cloud enables banks to have a ready-to-go system in 24 hours with pre-configured banking products, turn on new features, and benefit from faster time to value. The approach can reduce the cost of running core banking software to as little as 10% when compared to that of running legacy on-premises software, and the ability to deploy fast, leverage a functionally rich system, and benefit from ongoing updates help banks tackle the largest cost elements of running core banking software. Per their statement, this is the result of a multi-year investment effort that delivers engineering solutions to address the biggest challenges that banks face.

More to this point, Datos Insights officials said that SaaS remains compelling for banks looking to move fast and focus in-house resources on customer-centric innovation, rather than on managing the tech. The spokesperson added that Temenos Enterprise Services enables banks with the speed and flexibility of SaaS, together with pre-packaged banking products and customer journeys so they can modernise and get to market faster with new solutions. As front-to-back digitisation is a priority for most banks, end-to-end SaaS services with pre-packaged functionality and self-guiding documentation can assist banks in turning on new features easily and expediting their modernisation.