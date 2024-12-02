Telkom launches virtual card for transacting on WhatsApp

This move is expected to empower millions of South Africans – even those without a bank account – to access the digital economy and transact online. Launched in 2020, Telkom Pay is a digital payments wallet that enables its users to make and receive payments using WhatsApp on their mobile phone. With the addition of the Mastercard virtual (non-plastic) card to the wallet, users can now make payments to local and global online merchants that accept Mastercard, including Uber and Netflix.

Telkom’s move to bring virtual cards into its Telkom Pay WhatsApp service is a result of close collaboration with Mastercard, Nedbank, and fintech enablement partner, Ukheshe Technologies. The virtual card solution is safely stored on the Telkom Pay app and customers can temporarily block, cancel, or replace their card via the app, providing them with additional security and control.