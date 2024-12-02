Telecom Italia provides e-invoicing for SMEs

Telecom Italia’s electronic invoicing services, run by its information and communications technology unit Olivetti, is now available for purchase by business customers via its Nuvola Store. The Nuvola Store first launched in October 2014 to provide SMEs with a cloud marketplace for information and communications technology needs.

The widening availability of Telecom Italia’s e-invoicing services comes just in time for Italy’s federal digital procurement plan. On March 31, 2015, reports say, legislation will come into effect that mandates all Italian companies to make their invoices electronic and submit them to public administrations.

As governments across the European Union explore and implement e-invoicing mandates for federal procurement, the EU is also looking to pass legislation regulating cloud services. The laws, experts say, would have major implications on government and B2B procurement practices, and officials are touting cloud regulation as one that would streamline and digitize procurement, invoicing and other buying processes.