Taurus Group integrates DeFi Aave Protocol in asset infrastructure

The integration revers to the Aave Protocols’ version 1 and 2 into its end-to-end digital asset infrastructure. Aave is a DeFi protocol used for both retail and institutional clients, providing users with a decentralised backend infrastructure for lending and borrowing.

The Aave Protocol is being used in the Taurus Group custody product Taurus-PROTECT as well as its smart contract issuance and interaction platform Taurus-CAPITAL, allowing institutional clients to deposit, withdraw and borrow assets, and stake AAVE tokens.