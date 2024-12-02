Taulia raises USD 46 million series E round

Taulia said the new investment allows the financial supply chain to “accelerate its rapid expansion,” the company’s press release stated. It also brings total funding for Taulia to more than USD 130 million.

Zouk Capital CEO Samer Salty said Taulia was a clear match for its investment philosophy of backing companies with high growth potential that use technology to create efficiency. Taulia reports it continues to increase its top line annually by more than 100 %.

Taulia is a SaaS platform and network for supplier financing, e-invoicing and supplier portals. Some of the brands using Taulia’s services include Coca-Cola, Consolidated, Pfizer, Pacific Gas & Electric, Hallmark, and others.