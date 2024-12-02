Taulia, OFS Portal to help companies with financial supply chain

OFS Portal provides a global forum for delivering process, information and technology standards, aiming to facilitate seamless electronic business within the oil and gas industry and its trading community.

The agreement with OFS Portal will allow their members to join the Taulia network as suppliers, enabling them to do business with their strategic customers.

Taulia provides financial supply chain solutions for global organisations to help them optimise procure-to-pay processes and thus uncover value in their supply chain. In the oil and gas market, Taulia has customers including Halliburton, Dominion and Pacific Drilling.

