Taulia launches HIPAA-compliant supply chain finance solution; announces new partners

Taulia announced that it has created the market’s first HIPAA-compliant supply chain finance solution, which will launch in summer 2016. The product complies with all HIPAA data security requirements by ensuring database encryption of all PHI (protected health information) submitted to and accessed on the Taulia platform.

Also, access to sensitive information is limited to permitted users and systems within Taulia applications.

What`s more, the company has launched a global Partner Community, which provides a hub of enablement and collaboration tools to support partners whose complementary products and services help transform financial supply chains.

In addition, new partnerships were announced: Infosys (will work with Taulia to provide supply chain finance and e-invoicing solutions for the global customers of Infosys), BuyerQuest, the e-procurement provider, and Lavante (through this partnership, Taulia’s customers will be able to fill the gaps in their contact database, mitigate supplier risk, and improve compliance across the entire supply chain).

Taulia has also announced partners that will accelerate its global expansion in key markets: Hanse Orga, a German software and consulting company specializing in SAP-integrated software solutions; Invarture, a French software distribution company; and Intellection, a provider of workflow and automation software in South Africa.