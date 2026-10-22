US-based credit infrastructure provider Tala has announced an embedded credit partnership with El Dorado, a digital wallet used across Latin America to buy, send, convert, and manage the USDT stablecoin. The agreement integrates Tala-underwritten credit directly into the El Dorado wallet, with loans disbursed and repaid in USDT. The service will launch first in Bolivia before expanding to other Latin American markets.

According to the official press release, the partnership is Tala’s first deployment of its direct disbursement model.

How the offering works

Eligible El Dorado customers receive a pre-qualified credit offer within the wallet. According to the companies, users can go from viewing the offer to holding funds in seconds. Borrowers select the loan amount and duration on a sliding scale and choose their own repayment date.

Settlement takes place onchain. Both disbursements and repayments move directly between Tala and customer wallets on the Tempo blockchain.

The model divides responsibilities between the two companies. Tala provides the capital, carries the credit risk, and underwrites customers using proprietary AI that draws on behavioural and alternative data signals. El Dorado contributes distribution and its existing customer relationships. As a result, the wallet does not need to build or operate a lending business of its own. In addition, Tala has been developing this infrastructure for more than a decade and extends uncollateralised credit to consumers whom traditional lenders typically do not underwrite.

Market context in Bolivia

The partnership targets a region where persistent inflation and limited access to formal banking have led a growing number of people to hold digital dollars as a store of value. In Bolivia, more than eight in ten workers are informally employed, according to the International Labour Organization. Most of these workers therefore lack the income documentation and credit history that banks require.

Formal consumer borrowing remains limited. Consumer credit accounts for 10% of all loans in Bolivia’s banking system, according to data from the country’s financial regulator, the Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero (ASFI).

Guillermo Goncalvez, CEO of El Dorado, cited IMF data on the scale of Bolivia’s informal economy. The official argued that informally employed people are not necessarily less creditworthy but are invisible to banks. In El Dorado’s view, the saving and transaction activity customers already carry out in digital dollars can now serve as a basis for credit access.

Implications for wallets and stablecoins

The partnership reflects a distribution model in which credit is offered through platforms consumers already use, rather than through standalone lending channels. Shivani Siroya, Founder and CEO of Tala, said the company has seen credit build trust in wallets and stablecoins and drive their adoption, because it gives users more ways to use their funds and more purchasing power.

For El Dorado, the companies describe the offering as a way to grow with existing customers, reach new ones, and support entry into new countries. Tala has also stated that other platforms can now connect directly to its lending stack.