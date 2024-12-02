Swiss banks select NCR Software for ATMfutura project

ATMfutura is a project designed to provide Swiss banks the same user interface and user guidance on all their ATMs. Selected branches in Switzerland will begin piloting the software in the summer of 2017, the new software platform being planned to go live at the beginning of 2018 for all Swiss ATMs.

The project aims to replace the more than 20 different solutions from various vendors currently used in Swiss banks’ ATMs with one common standard. Moreover, bank customers will benefit from the introduction of new services, such as mobile cash withdrawals with a QR code on their smartphone, the selection of favorite denominations or a voice-guided experience for visually impaired customers.