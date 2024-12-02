Survey: Indians are more likely to use mobile banking apps

According to the findings, 26% of the Indian customers prefer to access services via banks website. The same number prefer mobile app rather than talking to an agent, compared to 19% in Australia, 21% in Britain and 24% in the UAE.

Oher key findings of the report are:

58% of the Indian customers want to receive an alert message when there is a problematic or fraudulent transaction and 49% want to be alerted when their credit card is up for renewal (the highest percentage in all the surveyed countries);

The most important factor for the Indian customers is to have issues resolved on the first point of contact, with 37% saying they would change banks after a bad experience, second only to the UAE;

25% of the Indian consumers are likely to voice their complaints on social media platforms compared to 15% in the UK, while 44% would let friends and family know about their issues.

The survey, entitled “Customer Experience in Banking”, covered India, UK, Australia and the UAE and registered the answers of 5,000 respondents.