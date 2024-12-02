Supply chain finance market worth EUR 43 bln - report

BCR Publishing, who specialise in receivables finance market information, produced the figures based on a recent survey of global supply chain finance industry practitioners. The survey also revealed that regional SCF annual growth rates vary, with Asia Pacific seeing the most rapid development particularly in the retail, electronics, textiles and consumer goods sectors.

Michael Bickers, managing director of BCR said, “While supply chain finance is still in its relative infancy, we are now seeing rapid acceleration in terms of volume growth and market awareness. The report clearly suggests there is a long way to go in terms of potential volume growth and market development. Receivables are still very much underutilised as an asset class for raising finance – but this is changing in the post crisis environment where there is a much stronger focus on working capital.”

