Supply chain finance company raises Pre-A round financing

The financing was led by Ivy Capital, followed by China Prosperity Capital and Fenbushi Capital.

Established in March 2020, zqanlink explores the integration and new application of supply chain business scenarios, new technologies and insurance, and creates integrated supply chain financial service solutions.

Compared with traditional supply chain finance solutions, zqanlink can help core enterprises optimise supply chain management, help funders accurately identify risks and solve financing problems for small and micro enterprises upstream and downstream in the supply chain through integration of industrial and financial resources, business model consultation, export of financial technology and joint operation support.

The money will be used for further product research and development.